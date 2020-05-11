Some county government departments will reopen for appointments only May 18

Many departments will reopen at the Hall County Government Center Monday, May 18, but community members will need to make an appointment.



Twelve departments will be available to the public beginning May 18 by appointment only:

Board of Commissioners

Building Inspections

Business License

Elections

Engineering

Environmental Health

Financial Services

Human Resources

Marshal's Office

Planning & Development

Public Works

Tax Assessors

To schedule an appointment to meet with one of the reopening departments, call 770-535-8288. Appointments will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments must be booked by 5 p.m. the day before.

The Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office, which handles vehicle registrations among other services, will remain closed until further notice. Many services are available online at hallcountytax.org or over the phone at 770-531-6950.

Glass storefronts will be installed in areas of the Hall County Government Center that receive frequent visitors, and employees who frequently interact with the public will be required to wear masks. Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and will be asked whether they have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they have experienced symptoms. Employees will be working in shifts to minimize contact, and only three people will be allowed in an elevator at one time.

The Hall County Library System will be offering curbside service beginning May 18 at the Gainesville, Spout Springs, Blackshear Place, and Murrayville branches. Appointments and more information is available at hallcountylibrary.org. The North Hall Technology Center branch will remain closed until the North Hall Community Center. Virtual programs are available on the library's Facebook page. Book drops will reopen to accept returns on May 18. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours.

The Hall County Farmers Market will open Tuesday, May 19. Only every other booth space will be occupied, restrooms will be closed, no samples will be allowed and shoppers will not be able to use their own bags.

Community centers at county parks have a tentative reopening date of June 1, although they will offer limited programming.