‘Small’ sewage overflow found in Gainesville neighborhood following power outages from storm

A small but undetermined amount of sewage overflowed in the Cresswind at Lake Lanier subdivision in Gainesville following electrical issues related to Zeta storm damage.
The overflow at the lift station on Noble Fir Trace was discovered Friday, Oct. 30, by the Gainesville Department of Water Resources, according to a news release from the city.
“The overflow was caused by the malfunction of the automatic switch to transfer the station off emergency power and back to utility power,” water department Director Linda MacGregor said.
Wastewater washed into a small tributary of Lake Lanier north of Browns Bridge Road and west of McEver Road. Testing showed water was within state water quality standards. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division was notified and signs were posted, as required.
“DWR estimates the overflow was small, but the exact amount is still being evaluated,” MacGregor said.