See which local governments are requiring masks for employees, visitors

Flowery Branch is the latest local government to reinstate mask requirements, doing so for both city staff and visitors in city hall as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

Hall County announced Tuesday, Sept. 7, it would require all administrative staff to wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Flowery Branch’s interim city manager, Vickie Short, said the city reinstated its slightly stricter mandate on Aug. 30.

Officials from Gainesville, Braselton and Oakwood said they are not changing any masking guidelines at this time. Masks are encouraged but not required for employees and visitors at indoor government facilities in these cities.

“Inside city hall, anyone who enters will have to wear a mask,” said Vickie Short, Flowery Branch’s interim city manager.

City staff must also wear masks in government buildings except when they are in their own offices, Short said, and staff may not eat together at the office.

In conversations with other municipalities across the state, Short said very few, if any, places are shutting down or going back to virtual meetings.

“It’s definitely a moving target and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better unfortunately, so that may change,” said Short.

On Aug. 10 there were 170 COVID-19 positive patients at the Northeast Georgia Health System and that number has increased by 91% as of Friday, Sept. 10 as the health system is essentially full.

At the beginning of August, Flowery Branch started an incentive program to encourage city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but few employees have taken the opportunity. Only about 10% of employees have reported that they are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 9, but a few more have received at least one shot, Short said. Staff can get one paid day off if they get the vaccine. The city has a total of 42 employees.

Gainesville also set up a vaccine incentive program that would give employees $500 if they had already gotten vaccinated or received their first shot by Aug. 15. City Manager Bryan Lackey said, as of the cut-off date, about 50% of city employees were vaccinated.

Oakwood had a similar incentive, offering $500 for employees who got the vaccine. City Manager B. R. White said that as of Friday, Sept. 10, 40% of all city employees are fully vaccinated with an additional 5% having received one vaccine does. One third of city council members are vaccinated, White said.