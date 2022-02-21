Road design, finance hire are among actions set for Hall commission meeting Thursday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners is poised to take action on these items at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 24.

Agreement proposed for new finance head

A vote is set on an employment agreement for Wesley Geddings as finance director.

Geddings would come to Hall from Oconee County, where he worked for the last nine years and served as finance director at Oconee County.

He replaces Dena Bosten, who resigned without notice in October 2021. He would be paid an annual salary of $145,000, according to the agreement.

“Wesley’s experience and leadership will only enhance the capabilities of the strong finance team currently in place, and he will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization,” County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement last week.

Geddings would begin on March 1.

“I look forward to working with Hall County’s Financial Services staff to provide the highest possible level of responsible stewardship to the citizens of Hall County,” Geddings has said.

The latest on 399 homes proposed in East Hall development

The developer of a proposed 399-home development in East Hall is asking for the matter to be heard by commissioners on March 24.

The proposal was previously tabled by the commission.

The development would be on 347 mostly wooded acres off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323.

Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is seeking to build 107 townhomes and 292 single-family detached homes at 2955 Gillsville Highway, near Joe Parker Road.

Prices for the townhomes should start in the low $200,000s and detached homes, low $300,000s, lawyer Joshua Scoggins has said.

The proposed development would include amenity areas, with some amenities shared among all homes and others possibly “developed for specific pods within the development,” according to Hall County planning documents.

The main entrance would be off Gillsville Highway and an emergency-only access drive would be off Joe Parker Road, the documents say.

The project is expected to take six years to build, with grading of the property taking place in the first year.

Forestar is requesting rezoning from residential to planned residential development to allow for the development.