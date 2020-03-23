Restricting dine-in service, limiting large groups — how metro Atlanta cities are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19

Although Hall County and its cities have not yet issued restrictions on businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials are encouraging social distancing and monitoring the spread of the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp has also not issued any business restrictions but has encouraged residents to stay home if sick and has ordered schools closed into early April.

However, some Georgia governments are passing their own rules for business.

The Gainesville City Council is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, March 23 “to consider a resolution relating to efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to the meeting notice. The Times has requested a copy of the resolution, but according to city spokeswoman Christina Santee it is not yet available.

An emergency ordinance prohibits dine-in service at restaurants, bars and other businesses serving food. Takeout and delivery service is still allowed. The ordinance also bans any activity that would involve 10 or more people at restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, arcades, movie theaters, live performance venues and public and private clubs.

Restaurants are permitted to operate as normal as of the morning of March 23. Further discussion is expected at an afternoon City Council meeting.

The city has issued a state of emergency. Restaurants and bars are restricted to takeout only. City Council meetings will be held by teleconference.

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Laura Semanson has signed a declaration of local emergency, which calls for the county to use its available resources to fight the spread of the virus. Forsyth County has not issued restrictions on businesses.

A state of emergency has been declared. The county is urging people to limit gatherings and restaurants to modify their services, but no requirements have been issued.

Although Kennesaw is encouraging social distancing and has declared a state of emergency, the city is not restricting businesses as of March 23.

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still has issued executive orders limiting gatherings to 50 people and canceling city public hearings. The city is encouraging businesses that stay open to follow social distancing guidelines, which recommend keeping six feet between people.

Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has issued an executive order limiting restaurants to takeout, drive-thru and delivery service only. The order, effective through April 3, also closes gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs’ food services and indoor gatherings.

The city has canceled events through May 10 and public meetings through March 29.

Through an executive order, Mayor Jimmy Burnette has limited restaurants to takeout, drive-thru and delivery service only. Another executive order has mandated closure of all gyms, fitness centers and studios, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and entertainment centers and other similar establishments within city limits.

This story will be updated.