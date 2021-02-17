In response to Dunahoo request, Georgia universities and colleges cite no malicious intent in White privilege curriculum

Dunahoo’s Jan. 21 request to presidents and provosts of 53 of the state’s colleges and universities asked three questions:

Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students that possessing certain characteristics inherently designates them as either being “privileged” or “oppressed?”

Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students what constitutes “privilege” and “oppression?”

Are any classes within the Georgia public school system or the University System of Georgia teaching students who identify as White, male, heterosexual, or Christian are intrinsically privileged and oppressive, which is defined as “malicious or unjust” and “wrong?”

In its response, the University of North Georgia stated, “We do not teach that individuals are bad or wrong based on the group in which they are a part, nor do we teach that these individuals are inherently oppressive or malicious.”

According to the report, University of North Georgia instructors involve the topic of White privilege — considered a societal privilege that benefits White people over non-White people in some societies — in classes covering a spectrum of sociology, education and psychology courses.

According to UNG’s statement, the concept of White privilege is “a complex understanding of privilege and oppression.”

Dunahoo told the Times that he is still combing through the report and said there is no timeline or legislative action plans until he’s done gathering information from the report.

“I’m not in the interest of picking a fight with anyone and this request is done in the interest of my constituents,” said Dunahoo. “This process includes listening to the concerns of parents, having a productive conversation with professors, and most importantly, hearing from students.”

Dunhaoo said that his problem is not with curriculum teaching White privilege, but rather, “a few bad apples” who prevent students from providing alternative opinions during classroom discussions.