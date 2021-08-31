Public hearing set on NGMC Gainesville’s huge expansion proposal, including 10-story tower

A public hearing is set for Sept. 14 on Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville’s plans for a 927,500-square-foot expansion, including a 10-story patient tower and rooftop helipad.

The project, expected to be built in three phases over 10 years, also calls for moving the emergency room to the ground floor of the new tower, according to a city of Gainesville planning document.

The tower would be connected to the hospital’s existing North Tower, which was completed in 2009. It would be on 49 acres northwest of the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Downey Boulevard, facing Brenau Lane, Sherwood Park Drive, South Enota Drive, Spring Street, Medical Center Way and Wisteria Drive, according to the document.

Officials have said the tower could have at least 150 beds.

The hospital “will also renovate approximately 10,000 square feet of existing space to connect the new tower to the existing building as well as renovations to surgery suites,” the hospital says in its application for the project.

Also in the plans are a 455-space parking deck, a 340-space expansion of the existing deck and a 40,000-square-foot, 75-foot tall building to support the tower’s energy needs.

Overall, “the expansion of the health care facility on this (property) will enable the hospital system to fulfill the medical needs of the Gainesville community and our region while also providing a quality, long-term committed development,” according to the hospital, which announced the project last year.

In a Dec. 4 statement about the project, Dr. Mohak Dave, the chief of emergency medicine, said Gainesville’s emergency department is consistently one of the top five busiest in the state “and the demand for care has only continued to grow along with the region’s population.”

“We’ve continually added additional space to try to keep pace with the community’s needs, but high-peak times – like the current pandemic, flu seasons, etc. – strain our capacity and tax our resources,” Dave said in a statement.

“We’re excited that the tower project gives us the rare opportunity to start with a blank slate and design a new space that better fits our workflows, is faster and more efficient for patients and staff and has more convenient access to pull in and park.”



