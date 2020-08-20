Property tax appeal deadline extended to Aug. 27

The deadline for property tax appeals has been extended through Thursday, Aug. 27.
In a bulletin issued to counties Aug. 17, the Georgia Department of Revenue said the extension had been granted in light of COVID-19 and a Georgia Supreme Court emergency order that extends deadlines for some tax appeals.
Appeals for 2020 will be accepted electronically or by mail. Hall County has a guide for filing appeals on its website.
To file a permanent appeal online for real property, property owners can look up their property at qpublic.net/ga/hall, which is also listed in the top right corner of assessment notices. Property owners can look up their property using the account number or property ID found on their assessment notice, then click “Appeal to Board of Assessors” under “Assessment Appeals Process.”
To file a temporary appeal for just 2020 for real or personal property, property owners can use the PT-311A form available on the county website. That form can be emailed to assessor@hallcounty.org, faxed to 770-531-3968 or dropped in the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office dropbox outside the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
Appeals should be signed with the date of the appeal. Appeals can also be mailed to Hall County Board of Assessors, P.O. Box 2895, Gainesville, GA, 30503.
For more information, call 770-531-6720 or email assessor@hallcounty.org.