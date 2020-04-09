Property assessments will be mailed in May

Hall County real property assessment notices will be mailed out May 1.



Notices were scheduled to be sent out April 10, but mailing has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are delaying this year's mailing to be consistent with what other counties are doing statewide," Chief Appraiser Steve Watson said in a statement. "Although Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order has been extended, our staff is working remotely and will be able to assist property owners with questions and can help guide them through the appeal process as needed."

Georgia’s order to shelter in place is effective through April 30.

Real property includes land and any improvements such as buildings on the land. The estimate of taxes on the notice is based on the current year's assessed value and the previous year's tax rate. The 2020 property tax rate will not be determined until it is voted on by officials with counties, cities and school systems. Those votes typically occur in June.

The Hall County Board of Assessors has approved electronic appeals in light of the pandemic. Property owners can appeal via email to assessor@hallcounty.org or by fax at 770-531-3968.

Compiled from Hall County Government press release