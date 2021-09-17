Pitbull rescue facility could be coming to this location in North Hall

A new animal rescue with dog kennels and exercise areas could be coming to North Hall.
Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc., a volunteer-based nonprofit, is seeking to rezone 38 acres at 5473 and 5453 Will Wheeler Road to make way for the rescue.
The property currently holds a single-family home, a barn, playground and some existing dog kennels or “cottages” that the rescue plans to modify or remove, according to planning documents.
The rescue aims to promote responsible pitbull ownership, provide breed education, prevent overpopulation and find qualified homes for pitbulls and other dogs in need in Georgia.
Plans include adapting current buildings on the property to create a 10,000-12,000-square-foot kennel, a smaller office building, a new outdoor pavilion and a veterinary office, documents state. They also plan to construct a new shelter building on the property, adding space for kennels and dog runs. The rescue would fortify existing fencing on the property to improve safety.
“The property is ideal to serve the current and future needs of the Rescue,” the rescue’s narrative states.
Hall County planning staff recommended approval of the application with conditions, including that the applicant must wait three years before being permitted for a new building on the site. The proposed building must appear residential in nature with architecture similar to existing buildings on the property.
The application will go before the Hall County Planning Commission for initial approval Monday, Sept. 20.