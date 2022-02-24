A perspective from UNG professor on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In fast-moving developments that began earlier this week, Russia confirmed Thursday it had sent ground troops into the country after unleashing air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets.



President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Putin “chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.

U.S. and world leaders have decried the attack, which could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and upend the post-Cold War security order.

“I condemn Russia’s unjust military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms,” Democratic Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said in a statement. “Their invasion is a violation of both Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law, and the United States and the international community cannot tolerate Russia’s choice to pursue a premeditated war of aggression.”

Biden said the U.S. will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or Russia's energy sector.

While Biden described the sanctions as severe, Ukrainian officials urged the U.S. and West to go further and cut the Russians from the SWIFT financial system.

Greathouse said that move could cut Russia off from most international financial transactions, including international profits from oil and gas production, which in all accounts for more than 40% of the country’s revenue.

“You’re going to see some of the states of Western Europe who buy a lot of Russian natural gas and oil seeking other suppliers,” said Greathouse, who teaches classes in international relations and affairs.

The conflict is expected to financially affect Americans, as well, with higher prices at the gas pump and plunging stock prices.

The U.S. and its NATO partners have so far shown no indication they would join in a war against Russia. They instead mobilized troops and equipment around Ukraine’s western flank — as Ukraine pleaded for defense assistance and help protecting its airspace.

“We care, but it’s not something we’re going to shed American blood and treasure over,” Greathouse said.

Russia’s strained relations with Ukraine go back to the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

Pre-Soviet Ukraine had a strong industrial base with a lot of imported labor from Russia. Many Russian nationals remained after the Soviet collapse.

Today, Russia sees Ukraine as “a buffer between themselves and the West” and with Ukraine aligning itself closer to the West in recent years, it has a “bigger (perceived) threat to Russia and its safety.” Greathouse said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.