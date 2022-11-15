Oakwood’s $7.6 million budget for 2023 gets final OK

A $7.6 million 2023 operating budget was approved Monday, Nov. 14, by Oakwood City Council.
Funding priorities include maintaining current levels of service but also maintenance and repair as needed to keep up “existing facilities, equipment, and infrastructure,” City Manager B.R. White has said.
The budget takes effect Jan. 1.
The tax rate, which was approved in August, is 4.174 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. With 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property, a $250,000 home assessed at 40% would be taxed at $417.40.