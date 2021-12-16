Oakwood is pressing pause on these types of residential growth

Oakwood is pumping the brakes on apartment and large-scale residential growth.
City Council has put a halt on new multifamily and planned residential development applications until at least Feb. 14, 2022, while city officials “conduct and complete a review of the Oakwood City Code regarding” those development types, according to a resolution passed by the council.
“Additional time may be requested of and granted only by the City Council,” the resolution states.
As part of the review, officials could “consult with other agencies and retain other professional assistance as needed within the discretion of the city manager and the mayor.”
“At one time, the codes might have been sufficient to address development in Oakwood,” City Manager B.R. White told The Times in an email. “They may not be adequate to meet the current development levels and concerns of the citizens and City Council of Oakwood.”
The moratorium doesn’t affect current projects — nine that have been approved and 11 that are either in permitting or construction phases for a total of 3,038 housing units.
To put that housing total in perspective, Oakwood’s population is 4,156, according to the 2019 census estimate.
“We drew a line in the sand and said we need to do this (review),” Councilwoman Sherri Millwood said. “We need to stop the applications from coming in until we can update everything.”