Oakwood looking to 2023 election with this City Council action
A first vote setting the 2023 election for Oakwood City Council was taken by the council Monday, Dec. 12.

The election for council posts 3, 4 and 5 would take place Nov. 7. Residents would qualify for the race Aug. 21-23, according to an ordinance passed by the council.

Both the election and qualifying would take place at Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle.

Those winning the posts would serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and ending Dec. 31, 2027.

Post 3, 4 and 5 are held by Todd Wilson, Dwight Wood and Sheri Millwood.

The final vote is set for Jan. 9.