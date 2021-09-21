North Hall pitbull rescue plans are uncertain after planning commission decision

Plans for a pitbull rescue facility in North Hall are up in the air after the Hall County Planning Commission rejected the request at its meeting Monday, Sept. 20.

The applicant, Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, wants to rezone a 38.4 acre property at 5473 and 5453 Will Wheeler Road from agricultural residential use to planned residential development on land where there are already facilities for dogs such as kennels, a barn and ample space for dogs to exercise.

The nonprofit organization wants to fortify these existing facilities with improved fencing and add one additional building in order to create its rescue center for pitbulls and other kinds of dogs. When complete, the facility would be able to hold 100 dogs.

The organization spays and neuters dogs and tries to find foster homes for rehabilitated pets.

“Basically it would be a turnkey operation for us,” said Jason Flatt, the organization’s founder.

But several nearby residents said the current property has been a nuisance with only a dozen dogs there. Seven people spoke against the application during the public hearing, raising concerns about noise, safety and diminished property values.

“No one’s going to want to move in next to a humane society type of deal,” said Jerry Young, an adjacent property owner. Young said they often hear dogs barking late at night and a huge increase in dogs on the property would disturb neighbors.



