‘No free lunch,’ economic stimulus debt has to be repaid. Here’s how

The U.S. Debt Clock shows in real time the ever-rising U.S. debt load, with an amount expected to top $25 trillion as the government rolls out $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus.



The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provides $1,200 checks to taxpayers and forgivable loans to small businesses and other loans for industry to help ward off a national economic collapse.

How to repay the debt isn’t drawing much concern or discussion in Washington these days, with politicians and government officials saying that’s a worry for another day — that to do nothing now would be far more damaging to the economy.

Still, “the first thing to remember with regard to financing government spending is that there is no free lunch,” said John Scott, professor of economics at University of North Georgia. “When government spends, we will have to pay for that spending.”

The Poynter Institute, a resource organization for journalists, has reported that the U.S. government would “borrow the money it would send to you for an economic stimulus by issuing Treasury bonds.”

Because Congress suspended the “debt ceiling,” or limit on debt it could incur, for two years in 2019, the government can go into as much debt as it wishes, Poynter said.

Bonds are sold to banks, and if the banks don’t have enough money to buy them, the Federal Reserve will lend them as much as they need, Poynter said, citing national news website Axios.