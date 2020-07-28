Ninth District Opportunity receiving funding to help prevent evictions, help homeless

Ninth District Opportunity in Gainesville recently signed its first round of contracts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which will provide federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for eviction prevention and street outreach to the homeless population.



The nonprofit “community action agency” previously told The Times it expected “an overflow” of potential eviction proceedings related to the COVID-19 outbreak and economic hardships experienced by tenants and landlords.

“It’s a significant amount of money. It’s enough that we’re going to be able to make a big difference to a lot of people that are struggling right now, individuals and families,” said Ninth District Opportunity housing/program manager Michael Fisher.