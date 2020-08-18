New Flowery Branch water, sewer rates could take effect Thursday. Some users could catch break

Flowery Branch still needs to pay for future water and sewer needs to keep up with rapid growth, but low-volume residential water users in the city could catch a break in 2020-21.



“The need for these rate changes is an important contribution to this plan,” the city says in a document about the rates. The new rate structure focuses on “lowering the cost to the low-usage customers and reallocating the costs to the appropriate levels of service used.”

The report cites impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic for the new rate structure.

City Council is set to vote on a rate plan Thursday, Aug. 20, that, among other moves, lowers the monthly residential rate for city residents using up to 4,500 gallons of water and raises it for those using more than 4,500 gallons.