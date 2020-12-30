Murrayville Park may reopen soon after closing nearly a decade ago

Murrayville Park will likely reopen in early 2021 after closing a decade ago amid county budget cuts.



The park on Bark Camp Road in North Hall County will have tennis courts, ball fields, a playground and a pavilion, Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relations specialist for Hall County Parks and Leisure, said. New restrooms have already been installed there.

Ruffner said the budget for preparing the park to reopen is about $1.5 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax funding. It is one of the county’s remaining projects from SPLOST VII, which ended this summer. The 1% sales tax is periodically approved by voters and used by local governments for capital projects.