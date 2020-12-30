Murrayville Park may reopen soon after closing nearly a decade ago

Murrayville Park will likely reopen in early 2021 after closing a decade ago amid county budget cuts.
The park on Bark Camp Road in North Hall County will have tennis courts, ball fields, a playground and a pavilion, Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relations specialist for Hall County Parks and Leisure, said. New restrooms have already been installed there.
Ruffner said the budget for preparing the park to reopen is about $1.5 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax funding. It is one of the county’s remaining projects from SPLOST VII, which ended this summer. The 1% sales tax is periodically approved by voters and used by local governments for capital projects.
The park, which closed in 2011, had been set to reopen in 2019. But the county stayed busy with other projects, including the parks department’s master plan and the reopening of Platt Park in South Hall, Ruffner said. COVID-19 has also slowed the reopening process, she said.
“In the last couple of years, we were just able to secure funding to restore the park … and add some new features to the park and get it ready to open,” Ruffner said. “I do think the people in Murrayville are happy and are excited about the park. We do hear from some of those folks occasionally.”
After being closed for almost a decade, the park will also need some repaving.
Like Murrayville, Platt Park and others closed due to recession-era budget cuts. Rafe Banks Park, which closed at that time, has since been taken over by the city of Lula.
Plans to reopen Tadmore Park in East Hall, are still in the works, Ruffner said. The county’s new Fire Station No. 1, which broke ground in November, will be at that property.