Melissa McCain resigns as Flowery Branch city clerk

Melissa McCain has resigned her post as Flowery Branch city clerk.

She has accepted an administrative assistant position in Lakewood, Ill., to be closer to family, McCain said in a press release from the city.



"We are happy for her opportunity to return home ... but will miss her here in The Branch," according to a statement from the city. "She has grown professionally while employed with our city to become not only a leader on our staff but around the state, holding various offices in the Georgia Municipal Clerks Association."



City Manager Bill Andrew said McCain "was a model public servant, and we certainly wish her well.”



Vickie Short was named the new city clerk at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Short was hired as the accounts payable/receivable clerk in 2012 and served as the interim city clerk in 2014.