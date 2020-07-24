Meet Oakwood’s new community development director

Oakwood has a new community development director.



Sandy Weinel takes over for B.R. White, who was promoted to city manager in March after the retirement of longtime city manager Stan Brown.

Weinel, a Florida native, worked for Braselton as the capital projects coordinator for two years before joining Oakwood.

Previously, she spent almost 15 years for Oconee County in different capacities in planning, code enforcement and Public Works. She has a degree is in civil engineering from the University of South Florida and is licensed as a professional engineer.



