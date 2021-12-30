Meet Braselton's newest council members. Public safety and growth are issues for both

Braselton residents elected two new town council members in November, District 2 winner Richard Harper and District 4 winner James Murphy. At the top of their priority lists are public safety and more thoughtful development in a town with a booming population.
Braselton is divided among four counties — Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson and Hall — which can complicate decisions about growth and development. The town also is getting a new mayor, Kurt Ward.
“I'm not against growth, but I'm very much for making sure that we realize what's going on around us cumulatively, not just inside of the town limits,” Harper said. “It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you’ve got an apartment complex just across the line in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson or Barrow, it might not be in the best interest of the town to put something right beside it, because we're draining our infrastructure and putting more of a strain on law enforcement.”
Richard Harper has lived in Braselton for more than 15 years. He is currently a Realtor at Keller Williams. Before that, he spent 25 years working for Georgia State Patrol and retired as post commander.
He and his wife have six kids, ages 8 to 19. He spends his free time at his kid’s football and cheerleading games. He also plays golf and hunts.
He is a political newcomer, but he said his entry into politics began a few years ago when he joined a homeowners association. He and other members successfully lobbied against certain developments, such as a Racetrac gas station at the corner of Thompson Mill Road and Ga. Highway 211. The gas station, he said, would have attracted interstate travelers and added more congestion.
“It’s terrible now,” Harper said. “I can’t imagine if it had been built.”
Congestion is a “major issue,” according to Braselton’s 2020 comprehensive plan, especially during rush hour.
Harper also wants to bolster the town’s law enforcement. He said the police department, which has fewer than 20 officers, is probably understaffed. He noted, though, that adding too many officers too quickly is unrealistic because it will “bankrupt the economy of the town.” He plans on meeting with officers and learning more about their needs.
James Murphy is also worried about public safety, especially as it concerns the town’s LifePath, a wide sidewalk that extends along Ga. Highway 211 and Friendship Road, connecting the residential and the commercial. Murphy has called Braselton a “golf cart community,” and he said the main artery of that community is the LifePath.
“Something that's kind of come to light in the last couple years is, ‘How do we enhance pedestrian and golf cart safety?’ Because there have been a number of accidents that have involved golf carts and vehicles,” Murphy said.
Murphy is also a political newcomer and has lived in Braselton for 13 years. He is partner and president at Standard Pump, a pump manufacturer.
He spends his free time with his wife and three children, attending their school sporting events. He also plays tennis and enjoys hunting.
Murphy also wants to improve the character of the town by strengthening enforcement of municipal codes related to signage and advertising.
“One example would be, you can't have these large vinyl signs that hang from the top of the building all the way to the ground, and they can't be there year round,” he said.
He also mentioned small signs used for advertising.
“(The residents) said, ‘Look, this is just not consistent with the look and feel we want. We don't want to have every intersection cluttered with a number of different signs advertising numerous different events, or whatever the case may be.’ Because oftentimes, the individuals that put them out — they don't retrieve them,” Murphy said.
Murphy wants to add greenspace as well. He sees “a lot of opportunities” to build a centrally located park, with the addition of retail space and outdoor concert venues.