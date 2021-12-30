Meet Braselton's newest council members. Public safety and growth are issues for both

Braselton residents elected two new town council members in November, District 2 winner Richard Harper and District 4 winner James Murphy. At the top of their priority lists are public safety and more thoughtful development in a town with a booming population.



Braselton is divided among four counties — Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson and Hall — which can complicate decisions about growth and development. The town also is getting a new mayor, Kurt Ward.

“I'm not against growth, but I'm very much for making sure that we realize what's going on around us cumulatively, not just inside of the town limits,” Harper said. “It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that if you’ve got an apartment complex just across the line in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson or Barrow, it might not be in the best interest of the town to put something right beside it, because we're draining our infrastructure and putting more of a strain on law enforcement.”