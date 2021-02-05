Maybe hiring? Flowery Branch government weighs staff increases as it continues to grow

Flowery Branch’s population isn’t all that’s growing in the South Hall city. The city government’s payroll may also be on the rise.
City department heads pitched personnel needs at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting Thursday, Feb. 4.
Filling all the positions could mean about $939,393 more in salaries. By comparison, the city’s current $5.1 million general fund budget contains some $2.5 million in “personal services and employee benefits.”
“This is kind of what we would be asking for to have an ideal staffing here,” City Manager Bill Andrew said in an earlier interview. “We don’t anticipate getting all that, necessarily.”
Mayor Mike Miller asked Andrew at the meeting to prioritize staffing needs “as the council is trying to put the puzzle together. Which pieces are the most important, I guess.”
Flowery Branch has grown far faster than city staffing.
Andrew said that when he started as city manager in 2006, the city had 37 employees and now it has 41 or 42, a jump of about 10%. The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that Flowery Branch’s population, meanwhile, jumped from 5,096 in 2010 to an estimated 2019 population of 7,497, or by nearly 50%. Officials talked at the meeting about a population today of about 10,000.
More Flowery Branch staff?
Here’s a look at potentially new positions and their annual salaries:
Events and information coordinator: $54,233
Planner/planning technician: $50,000
Downtown manager: $60,000
Code enforcement/soil and erosion inspector: $60,000
Two employees in finance department: $100,943
Two workers in water/sewer department: $87,440
Four employees in public works department: $120,724
Four new police officers, training officer and investigator: $406,053
The city’s first move could be hiring an events and information coordinator with a pay range of $52,374 to $72,823 but with staff recommending $54,233.
That person, who could possibly be hired before this fiscal year ends June 30, would be responsible for coordinating city events and public programs, as well as working as a spokesperson for the city.
Looking beyond this fiscal year, Flowery Branch is considering new positions in the police, finance, public works and planning departments.
