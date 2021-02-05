Maybe hiring? Flowery Branch government weighs staff increases as it continues to grow

“This is kind of what we would be asking for to have an ideal staffing here,” City Manager Bill Andrew said in an earlier interview. “We don’t anticipate getting all that, necessarily.”

Mayor Mike Miller asked Andrew at the meeting to prioritize staffing needs “as the council is trying to put the puzzle together. Which pieces are the most important, I guess.”

Flowery Branch has grown far faster than city staffing.

Andrew said that when he started as city manager in 2006, the city had 37 employees and now it has 41 or 42, a jump of about 10%. The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that Flowery Branch’s population, meanwhile, jumped from 5,096 in 2010 to an estimated 2019 population of 7,497, or by nearly 50%. Officials talked at the meeting about a population today of about 10,000.