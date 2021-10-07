Lula officials buy land near train depot for more downtown parking

In an attempt to bring more parking to downtown, the city of Lula purchased nearly a 1/2-acre tract of land Monday, Oct. 4, for $46,000, less than half the original asking price.

At its meeting Monday, Lula City Council approved the purchase at 5960 Athens St. and Ga Hwy 51, across from the Lula Train Depot.

The city purchased the land from Amerigas Propane L.P., and City Manager Dennis Bergin said, the original asking price for the land was more than $116,000. The property did not match its legal description, Bergin said, which is why the city was able to purchase it for a cheaper price. It took about six months to complete the deal, he said.

The city plans to purchase the land with SPLOST funds, a special option one-penny sales tax that the city can use for capital projects.

The purchase will help continue the city’s plans to redevelop downtown, Bergin said. In the last 10 years, the city has added the Veterans Park and Foundation, new downtown restrooms, Jenrette Park and other improvements.

“We’re doing a conceptual plan on that (the new land) and coming back to the council and see what features they want, but primary use is going to be parking,” he said. “That’s the biggest need we have for the downtown area. … Obviously, we’re going to landscape and pretty it up, but it depends on what the council wants to do.”

Bergin plans to have the conceptual plan submitted in the next couple of weeks, he said, and the public will have a chance to provide their input at upcoming meetings.



