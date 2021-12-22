Lula moves forward with eminent domain to secure land for park expansion, streetscaping downtown

The city of Lula authorized eminent domain proceedings for six homes downtown to potentially expand its Rafe Banks Wellness Park and improve streetscaping and water drainage issues.

The city voted unanimously to approve the resolution at a specially called meeting Dec. 15.

Most of the subject properties contain single-family residences, and in total they make up less than two acres along Carter Alley and Maiden Lane. Six of the seven properties slated for eminent domain are homes. The parcels include 6013 Athens St., 5961 Carter Alley, 5965 Carter Alley and 5912 Cobb St. along Carter Alley, and 5912, 5924 and 5930 Maiden Lane, adjacent to the wellness park.

Mayor Jim Grier said the city notified property owners several months ago about this issue.

“We’ve given them an opportunity to discuss and offer a price for the parcels, and as of this time, none have made an offer or offered to go into negotiations,” Grier said.

Councilman Matt Hamby said, “It’s been a long time coming.”