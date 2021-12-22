Lula moves forward with eminent domain to secure land for park expansion, streetscaping downtown

The city of Lula authorized eminent domain proceedings for six homes downtown to potentially expand its Rafe Banks Wellness Park and improve streetscaping and water drainage issues.
The city voted unanimously to approve the resolution at a specially called meeting Dec. 15.
Most of the subject properties contain single-family residences, and in total they make up less than two acres along Carter Alley and Maiden Lane. Six of the seven properties slated for eminent domain are homes. The parcels include 6013 Athens St., 5961 Carter Alley, 5965 Carter Alley and 5912 Cobb St. along Carter Alley, and 5912, 5924 and 5930 Maiden Lane, adjacent to the wellness park.
Mayor Jim Grier said the city notified property owners several months ago about this issue.
“We’ve given them an opportunity to discuss and offer a price for the parcels, and as of this time, none have made an offer or offered to go into negotiations,” Grier said.
Councilman Matt Hamby said, “It’s been a long time coming.”
The eminent domain proceedings are likely to take several months. The city’s attorney, Joseph Homans of Fox, Chandler, Homans, Hicks and McKinnon, LLP, said the next step will be a public hearing in February regarding the eminent domain authorization, where property owners will be invited to speak. The city will have at least one more public hearing afterwards, giving anyone from the public the opportunity to speak about the issue, before the case, if approved by city council, would go to Superior Court, Homans said.
The appraised total value of the four Carter Alley properties is $308,000, according to notices from the city sent to property owners Dec. 17. The city does not yet have an estimate for the properties on Maiden Lane, City Manager Dennis Bergin said.
The four properties along Carter Alley between Athens Street and Cobb Street are necessary to improve stormwater drainage issues, add utilities for businesses and potentially do more streetscaping and add sidewalks, Grier said.
“We’ll also address parking needs, and if we have the opportunity… possibly some future development,” he said.
The city plans to use the properties along Maiden Lane to expand Rafe Banks Wellness Park, with some of the area to be used for parking. “The exact use has yet to be determined,” Grier said.
The Times could not reach most of the property owners for comment, but Donald McFarland, who lives at 5961 Carter Alley, told The Times Wednesday, Dec. 22, he was not aware of the eminent domain authorization or any contact from the city. McFarland said he would be comfortable moving as long as he could find another place to live near Lula.
The city sent McFarland notice of eminent domain on April 22, according to city records requested by The Times. Homans said McFarland should have received the notice by mail and an appraiser had been in contact with McFarland.
McFarland and other property owners will be notified 15 days before the public hearing regarding eminent domain proceedings, Homans said, and a sign will be posted on their properties similar to rezoning notices.