Lula looking at adopting new regulations for future development

Additional regulations on developers looking to build homes in Lula could be coming this summer.



Lula’s City Council has considered the adoption of proposed subdivision regulations since March, though specifics of the ordinance are subject to change as city officials continue to sort out the details.

A current draft of the ordinance states its primary purposes are to promote “economically sound and stable” land development, assure the provision of required streets/utilities, land space, “safe and convenient” traffic circulation, preserve topography and prevent air/water pollution.

City Manager Dennis Bergin said Thursday that the proposed regulations, in essence, are intended to implement specific design standards and place the burden of certain costs on developers, rather than homeowners.

Language in the ordinance, which Bergin said “goes hand-in-hand” with recent zoning changes approved by council, would see that developers meet various design requirements for storm water drainage, plat specifications, aspects of water/sewer infrastructure, topography and fire hydrant placement, as well as access points in and out of newly-constructed subdivisions.

“If you look at what’s being proposed now, as an example … if you have 50 or more homes, now you have to have two entries (to the development),” Bergin said. “If you have over 125 homes, now you have to have three entryways. It takes the burden off the city or the community, and the developer understands these are the expectations that are required of you.”

“There’s always been a design specification for roads,” he said. “We actually are just repeating it here – we’re giving that definition of the type of street that it is … the burden shouldn’t be placed on the community. If you don’t build the road properly … then it’s going to need more maintenance in a sooner period and that’s going to go back to the taxpayer.”

Bergin went on to say that he doesn’t believe the new regulations, if approved, would hinder future development in Lula.

“We’re spelling out exactly what is to be expected of (developers), just the opposite of discouraging growth,” Bergin said. “These are things that are specific and don’t come at a cost back to the community but serve it well.”

City council’s role over a developer’s appeal process also is being considered, Bergin said, though that section of the ordinance has not been finalized and is likely to change.

“The appeal process is going to continue to change,” he said. “You have to have a board that has the expertise to deal with that … your city council could hear that, but they don’t have that expertise, so they could either hire an expert to advise them or create a board of experts.”

According to a draft of the ordinance, future applicants in Lula will be required to bear much of the preliminary costs before a proposed project can proceed, stating, “Costs for the reviews of all applications, plats, certifications, inspections and other acts associated with ensuring code compliance shall be levied to the applicant in the form of assigned fees.”

“This is common, if you look at other communities and see what they do,” Bergin said. “... what we’re trying to do is make sure that when development comes in, they pay their fair share.”

Councilman Tony Cornett said the item is still under review by Lula’s Planning and Zoning Committee and that the will of the public is being considered as officials determine what the final form of the ordinance will look like.

“The subdivision regulations were reviewed by the planning and zoning committee (Wednesday) evening,” he said. “I await the committee's findings, given the input that has been provided by our citizens.”

Resident Chris Lewallen voiced opposition to the proposed regulations and to development in general since the item first appeared before council in March. He said the city already has annexed a portion of his property to run a sewer line, forcing him to sell his family farm. He also claims his land has since plunged in value 30-40%.

“... the city has approved a 470-home subdivision that will be joining 1,800 feet of our south property line,” Lewallen said. “We have Narramore subdivision for 1,900 feet of our north property line. We have 244 condos or townhouses coming on our west side … everything that the city of Lula has done has been to set this property up for development and kill it as a farm.”

Lewallen’s statement went on to say, “Now that the city has what it wants from us – a sewer line across our property…the city (can) do away with the 5th Street pump station, potentially saving the city millions (of dollars) over the life of the sewer … the city has now taken away our right to sell our property for its best use and maximum value.”

The ordinance is expected to go before council for a vote in June.



