Lula expected to set special election in November to fill 2 vacant council seats

Lula City Council is down to three members, just enough to do business, after two members recently resigned from their posts.



The council is expected to hold a special election on Nov. 8, the same time as the state general election, as suggested by City Attorney Joey Homans Monday, June 13.

Longtime City Council member Lamb Griffin resigned on May 23, saying he was tired of repeated criticism from certain residents, and council member Matt Hamby resigned last week to take a job as finance director of Flowery Branch.