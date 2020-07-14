Lula approves COVID-19 hazard pay for employees

Lula has approved hazard compensation for its employees who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lula employees will receive a bonus of about $1,500 to reflect a retroactive $2 per hour pay increase beginning March 15 through the current pay period. They will also get an extra $2 per hour through Dec. 31.
The hazard pay will cost the city about $43,000. The city has 11 full-time employees and one part-time employee.
The Lula City Council unanimously approved the hazard pay. The Council’s work session was combined with a voting meeting Monday, July 13 to handle a few time-sensitive items.