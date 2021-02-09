This longtime community park is now a Gainesville city park

The park was deeded to the Northside Garden Club on Nov. 24, 1933.



However, as past presidents of the Northside Garden Club came and went over the ensuing decades, Harvey Rooks found himself in charge of the park’s maintenance for the better part of 20 years.

Maintenance of the park, undertaken by various members of the Ridgewood neighbors, included grass-clipping, hanging signage and occasionally dusting off the park’s main feature, a small concrete-slab bench.

“After a while, when presidents of the Garden Club started aging out, we decided as a community to do upkeep on the park and keep it looking nice,” Rooks said. “It just became something in the community that we looked after.”

After decades of being taken care of by Ridgewood residents, the 2.3-acre plot is now officially a city park after Rooks transferred rights to the neighborhood park in December to the city of Gainesville.

The park was appraised at a value of $52,900, and $30,305 from deedholder North Georgia Community Fund was also deposited to the city to offset the maintenance of the parcel.

The park will continue to operate as a public park and Gainesville city manager Bryan Lackey said the first steps are to enter H.H. Memorial Park into the park’s system and city maintenance schedule.