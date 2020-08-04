Local poultry executive named to state economic development board

A Gainesville poultry executive has been named to the Georgia Department of Economic Development Board of Directors.

Mulham Shbeib is the vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. in Gainesville. His appointment was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday.

Shbeib earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2001 from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in accounting in 2010 from George Mason University. Shbeib and his wife have four children and live in Roswell.