Local poultry executive named to state economic development board
Mar-Jac poultry plant at 1020 Aviation Boulevard in Gainesville.

A Gainesville poultry executive has been named to the Georgia Department of Economic Development Board of Directors. 

Mulham Shbeib is the vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. in Gainesville. His appointment was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday. 

Shbeib earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2001 from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in accounting in 2010 from George Mason University. Shbeib and his wife have four children and live in Roswell. 

