Neighbors filed this lawsuit against Buford following heated warehouse annexation

Neighboring property owners and homeowners associations filed a lawsuit against the city of Buford’s Board of Commissioners Monday, Aug. 30, to appeal a controversial vote last month to annex and rezone land for a warehouse facility on McEver Road.

The lawsuit claims the commissioners’ decision ignored the city’s own zoning criteria and future land use map.

“The City Commissioners actions were an abuse of its police and zoning powers, resulting in an unlawful taking of Petitioners’ property,” the lawsuit states.

Plaintiffs include Lake Run, Glenwood Park and Four Seasons homeowner’s associations as well as four neighboring property owners. Lawyer Stanton Porter filed the 13-page lawsuit in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

Buford City Attorney Gregory Jay wrote in an email Friday, Sept. 3 that the city typically doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

“We feel confident that the rezoning will be upheld consistent with the two prior tribunals that reviewed this matter,” Jay wrote.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a warehouse facility from Chicago-based firm CA Ventures that would include two buildings, totaling nearly 400,000 square feet on a 34-acre lot at 6533 McEver Road. The land on McEver Road is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, and bordered on two sides with commercial zonings.

The commission voted to approve annexation of the land from Hall County and rezone it from agricultural residential to light industrial use at a rowdy meeting on Aug. 2, which followed a bitter audience response to the Planning and Zoning Commission approval two weeks earlier. A successful appeal would overturn the Board of Commissioner’s decision.

Ley Hathcock lives within a few hundred feet of the property in Lake Run subdivision, whose homeowners association is one of the plaintiffs in the suit. Most neighbors don’t oppose this land being developed, Hathcock said, but they oppose this kind of development that will bring more truck traffic and won’t fit with the character of surrounding residential areas. A residential subdivision on the same lot could bring in more traffic overall, but it would have less impact on the road, he said.

“I don’t think there’s a soul in the world that would argue that a Hyundai going down the road is the same thing as a tractor trailer with respect to safety, with respect to noise, with respect to the wear and tear on the road, or anything else that I can imagine,” Hathcock said.

The lawsuit states the commission did not follow proper procedure in making its decision, harms nearby residents’ property values and that the commission was making the decision for the benefit of Buford’s school district rather than the city as a whole.

“The annexation and zoning amendment not only fails to follow and is not justifiable under the City of Buford’s comprehensive plan, it is a radically inconsistent use for the property,” the suit states.