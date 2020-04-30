Kemp allowing shelter-in-place order to expire, with exceptions for elderly, medically fragile

Gov. Brian Kemp will allow Georgia's shelter-in-place order to expire tonight for "most Georgians," but he will extend it for the elderly and medically fragile until at least June 12.

Elderly is defined as those 65 and older. Medically fragile includes those are immunocompromised, have chronic lung disease, moderate or severe asthma, severe heart disease, diabetes, liver or kidney disease. The order also applies to those living in nursing home or other long-term care facilities.

The governor is also extending the state of emergency until June 12 and keeping enhanced testing efforts in place. The governor advised Georgians to “continue to stay home whenever possible.”

Businesses will be required to continue observing social distancing and sanitation guidelines through at least May 13.

"Those rules vary by business type for a measured, health-driven approach," the governor said in a statement. "The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials. I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people."

The governor is also ordering long-term care facilities "to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure."

The shelter-in-place order expires at 11:59 p.m. April 30.

