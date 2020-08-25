Jobless Georgians may soon get a $300 weekly boost, but for a limited time



Unemployed Georgians who saw their $600 federal weekly supplement end in July may soon get a $300 weekly boost for up to three weeks.

The Federal Emergency Management Association approved Georgia’s grant application for the additional funding on Sunday, Aug. 23, according to a Georgia Department of Labor press release on Monday, Aug. 24.

The boost stems from an executive order signed Aug. 8 by President Trump, who approved up to $44 billion from FEMA’S Disaster Relief Fund to extend the jobless benefit to workers who lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

States would have to contribute an additional $100 per week, but that could be as part of the existing weekly benefit provided by the state, Department of Labor spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright said Monday.

“If you are receiving $365 each week in regular (jobless) payments, now you will receive that payment plus the new $300. You will receive $665 for the week,” she gave as an example.

The plan was to provide the additional funding for three weeks, after which “additional benefits are contingent upon availability of remaining FEMA funds,” according to the labor department.

And states will be required to request additional disbursements weekly after the three-week period of benefits are distributed, officials said.

Depending on funding, the program could run until Dec. 27.

“The Georgia Department of Labor will deliver a system meeting the new FEMA guidelines to process these weekly supplements as quickly as possible,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We will continue to work with the US Department of Labor, FEMA, and Gov. (Brian) Kemp’s office to provide financial support for Georgians during this pandemic.”