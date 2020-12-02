How you can help guide future of Healan’s Head’s Mill park in East Hall

The county bought the mill in 2003 and then in 2018 purchased another 96 acres around the mill.

County officials and the Friends of Healan’s Head’s Mill committee, a volunteer group of community members, have been working with consulting firm Wood and Partners on a master plan for the property. As the plan is finished, final steps include seeking community input about the proposed park.

A presentation video on the Hall County Parks and Leisure website shows ideas for the park, which include trails, an information center and history exhibits or demonstrations. The presentation ends with an email address where people can send their own feedback and ideas.

One in-person meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the East Hall Community Center, where community members can view the same presentation posted online.