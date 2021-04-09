How restaurants, governments plan to handle COVID restriction rollback

RESTAURANTS

The new executive order says restaurants, bars, banquet facilities, private event facilities and private reception venues shall implement seating arrangements to ensure at least 42 inches of separation.

"We are probably still going to be wearing masks through the rest of the year, honestly,” said 2 Dog Restaurant co-owner Tina Roberts. “We're going to give it a little bit longer just to make sure everybody gets their shots."

Roberts said the front of the house will be wearing masks. Once all of the kitchen staff has their COVID-19 vaccine shots, they will be allowed to be out of their masks except when coming to the front, Roberts said.

Roberts said they have already added a pair of tables and will slowly add some more, but they are still looking for staff.

"It's not only space. It's staff. We have to have staff to provide the level of service that people become used to from 2 Dog,” Roberts said.

Scott Dixon of Scott’s Downtown said that he had not had a chance to fully brief himself on the changes other than the 42-inch rule.

"We will definitely relax up to the standards that we're allowed to relax up to at this point,” Dixon said. “Many of our guests have expressed their happiness with relaxation of everything, and they're ready."

Dixon said they will likely add some tables back.

"We've always been clean, but some of the extra stuff that we've done, we'll probably continue doing for a bit longer as well just to make sure that everybody's safe and healthy,” he said.