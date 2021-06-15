How public can comment on Lula’s 2022 budget





Lula will not levy any property taxes, as it has done for the last 17 years.

The budget is balanced at $1,342,025 in revenue and $1,342,025 in expenditures.

City Manager Dennis Bergin said Lula has been lucky to not be too negatively impacted economically by effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has stayed conservative in its approach, he said.

“In comparison the current fiscal budget was predicted to be almost $227,000 less in revenue, and surprisingly has exceeded those original projections and currently shows $1,338,184 in revenue year to date,” Bergin wrote in a statement. “The opportunities and projections for the coming fiscal year present the city council with the prospects of providing continual services and enhancing capital expenses still with a conservative approach even while experiencing increases of cost in services.”

Utility fund expenditures will total $931,000, which includes water and sewer maintenance and staff salaries, gas and oil, legal fees, and other costs.

“The challenges for the water and sewer will be the commitment to enhance and replace aging infrastructure so to maintain the level of service the community has grown to expect,” Bergin wrote.

Full budget details are available at Lula City Hall, and any written comments can be dropped off before 5 p.m. Monday.



