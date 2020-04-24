How pandemic could cause wave of evictions

To stop it from getting to the court docket, Ninth District Opportunity said it is trying to help as many people as possible through some eased guidelines by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Community Affairs.



This can be seen through rent assistance and eviction prevention.

“We can help people that are outside of the fair market rent for each individual county as long as they stay within rent reasonableness,” Fisher said.

Rent reasonableness standards are based on rents charged at comparable units in the same market where renters are not receiving government assistance, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We can help a lot of people that are challenged now that we couldn’t have helped before because the fair market rents are what we have to use as our guidelines, and they are very restrictive, especially in this community to find affordable housing,” Fisher said, adding that this must be a coronavirus-related hardship.

Normally, there has to be a writ of possession — a court document saying the landlord can take over a property and gives a tenant seven days to vacate — before a group like Ninth District Opportunity can step in to “stabilize the situation financially.”

With courts not functioning as usual due to the coronavirus, eased guidelines allow documents other than the court orders.

Fisher said this includes a statement from the landlord intending to evict a tenant, a statement from the tenant describing their hardship and a statement from a case manager who has spoken to both parties.

Fisher said they have moved to a centralized 800 number this month to handle rehousing and eviction prevention. In the last two weeks, they have received more than 40 calls on that number.

In addition to those who may be out of work entirely, others are having their hours cut to a level that severely affects their ability to pay rent, Fisher said.

“We’re seeing not a lot of people have received their stimulus checks, which would offset some of this … at least temporarily. This is a concern that’s just going to continue to evolve and get more drastic and more damaging as time goes on,” Fisher said.



