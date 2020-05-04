How federal stimulus will aid Hall Area Transit, Gainesville Connection, Dial-A-Ride

Hall Area Transit could get a huge funding boost from federal stimulus money.



The federal government usually reimburses half of the transportation system’s operating expenses.

But through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, it will cover 100% through June 2021.

That could translate into up to $3.7 million, based on Hall Area Transit’s budget, in total reimbursements, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.

“They only reimburse you on what you truly spend, so … if we only spend $3 million, they’re only going to reimburse us $3 million,” she said.

The extra funding is part of $522 million for Georgia transit operators announced in April by Gov. Brian Kemp.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working directly with all of Georgia’s rural transit and small urban transit operators to provide this vital CARES Act funding to them,” DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said at the time.

The funding for Hall Area Transit “is beyond amazing,” Moss said.

The system features a fixed-route service, Gainesville Connection, and Dial-A-Ride, a countywide curbside transportation service that requires reservations at least 48 hours before pickup.

During the pandemic, Gainesville Connection has been suspended until May 15 and Dial-A-Ride has reduced services.

Normally, Gainesville pays half Gainesville Connection’s operating expenses, Hall County pays half for Dial-A-Ride, and the federal government picks up the remaining half for each service.

“So, this (stimulus money) will be a welcome (relief) for them not to have to worry about transit expenditures,” Moss said. “They can put their efforts toward other departments.”

She added that Gainesville and Hall County “are going to have lots of other expenditures and huge revenue losses they’ve had to assume because of COVID-19.”