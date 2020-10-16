How county services have been interrupted, adapted after ransomware attack

The county’s financial services department now has access to its software to track revenues and expenses, issue vendor checks and process payroll for employees, Propes said. The human resources department posts job openings through an external software that has been unaffected, he said.

Public Works Director Srikanth Yamala said Friday his department was also relatively unaffected. The Hall County Landfill had seen an outage of the software it needed to calculate tonnage and process payments, but that service has been restored since the outage. Sewer services have also been unaffected — computers at the county’s wastewater treatment facility do not connect to county networks and are just used to monitor operations at the facility, he said. Customers pay sewer bills through the city of Gainesville.

The ransomware attack and outage came days before heavy rains Oct. 10 and 11 that washed out and closed several county roads, but Yamala said traffic engineering staff were able to work with the Hall County Emergency Management Agency to respond to areas affected and do repairs.

Emergency management uses a web-based software that was not included in the outages, Propes said.

Planning Director Sarah McQuade said her department cannot access software needed to process building permits. Staff can take applications, do an internal review and communicate with property owners and developers about the applications. The applications then go into a queue for when the network access is restored and permits can be issued, McQuade said.

If someone experiences an emergency and needs a building permit immediately, such as if a tree falls on a building and repairs are needed, staff will work with those affected, she said.

“We’re definitely not going to prevent someone from rectifying an emergency situation,” McQuade said.