How to comment on the future of parks in Lula

Lula City Council has been discussing the city’s current and future parks and how it can best improve them.
Lula residents can tell council members what they would like to see done with parks at meetings 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 14. Both meetings will be held at the Lula Depot.
Residents may also submit written comments to City Hall before the meeting.
Lula has several parks including Lula Wellness Park, Rafe Banks Park, Jenrette Park, Veterans Park and the Depot Community Center. Residents can say what amenities or developments they would like to see in the future at these parks or where they would like to see new parks developed.
The city on Oct. 4 bought property downtown near the Depot, which it plans to use for public parking.