How Braselton will use $1 million abandoned school building to become ‘thriving center of commerce’

Ward said they are not leaning one way or the other and talks are still in the early stages.

What used to be West Jackson Primary School is located directly across from Braselton’s town hall on Highway 53.

Braselton purchased the 16.5 acre property for about $1 million, and the building appears to have been built in 1956, based on a floor plan of the building.

The town council has considered transforming the building into a charter school, though the decision is complicated by the fact that Braselton is divided among four counties — Jackson, Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall.

In Georgia, there are two ways to obtain authorization for a charter school: through the local and state boards of education, or directly through the State Charter Schools Commission.

The first option involves applying to the local board of education for initial approval before the petition is sent to the Georgia Board of Education for final approval.

But that option is off the table, Ward said. After all, would a petition be submitted to all four county school boards, or just one, excluding those who live in the other three counties?

“Because of the geography of Braselton, that’s not necessarily the most viable option,” said Gregg Stevens, vice president of new school development at the Georgia Charter Schools Association, a nonprofit that advocates for the development of charter schools.

In early August, Stevens gave a presentation to town council members to help them understand the ins and outs of establishing a charter school.

State law does provide a second option by allowing a nonprofit to apply directly to the State Charter Schools Commission. But even this option is complicated by the fact that Braselton could not apply itself — under state law, only nonprofit corporations can petition for charter schools, Stevens said. A charter school is run by a nonprofit board of directors.

Ward said he is part of an “exploratory group” that is considering forming a nonprofit, but a decision hasn’t yet been made.

“Braselton’s only real place in this at this point is to consider being a landlord for that abandoned school building that we purchased,” he said.

Charter schools do not receive any local funds. They receive per-pupil funding through the state, just like traditional schools, and are also eligible for federal funding.

“There's no plan for the city to financially subsidize the school,” Ward said.

Some residents may worry about increased traffic, especially if the city council decides to build a school.

Town councilman Richard Harper said he likes the idea of Braselton having its own school, adding that many people drive half an hour to a school in one of the four counties. But he understands traffic concerns. Traffic is a major topic among council members, he said, and he hopes that the Highway 211 widening project, and perhaps future improvements to Highway 53, will help alleviate some of the congestion as the town continues to grow.

“Traffic is always a big conversation for everybody,” Harper said. “And I sit in traffic, too, so I can feel their pain.”

Whatever the town decides to do with the building, Ward said, the overarching goal is to turn downtown Braselton into a “thriving center of commerce.”

If the charter school comes to fruition, it would enroll as many as 1,200 students, Ward said. That means thousands of parents driving their children to school each day — the idea being that while they’re in town, they may need a place to shop or eat.

“All of a sudden you've got a pulse of people coming to your town,” Ward said. “And when you have an automatic draw of people to come to a location, there’s ancillary businesses and activities that can develop off of that.”

“We're just trying to explore what's a good way to make sure that our downtown Braselton is always a thriving destination,” Ward said. “That's our goal.”



