How Braselton residents can comment on public projects plan
Braselton 2.jpg
June 18, 2020. - photo by Scott Rogers

Five-year improvement plans for Braselton public projects, including roads, water and sewer, will be discussed at an Oct. 6 public hearing.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility at 5040 Highway 53.

More information about the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Element update can be found online at braselton.net. Click on “Government,” “Departments,” then “Capital Projects.”

Also, for more information, contact Town Manager Jennifer Scott at 706-654-5720 or jscott@braselton.net.