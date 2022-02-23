Can Braselton keep up with growth? This $416,500 water/sewer grant may help

Braselton is getting $416,500 as part of $422 million in state water and sewer infrastructure grants announced Tuesday, Feb. 22, by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The money will be used for new water well development to keep up with projected growth and “become more self-reliant,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said.
“We do have our own water system and we have our own system of wells, and then we purchase additional water to meet demand,” she said.
The funding “will ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems,” according to a press release from Kemp’s office.