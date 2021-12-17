How area residents can stay updated about Highlands to Islands trail system

A website devoted to updates of the Highlands to Islands trail system was launched Friday, Dec. 17, by Hall County.
The new site will feature maps and other information.about the bicycling/pedestrian network, which includes 10 miles of trails and will eventually span 54 miles from Gainesville to Braselton. The trail system, being funded largely by Hall’s special purpose local option sales tax, has been in development for years. A recent $785,000 donation from Pilgrim’s Pride will help connect the 2.2-mile downtown section of the trail to a 3.5-mile section that runs through the south of the city along Atlanta Highway.
The website “will serve as a valuable tool for citizens as work continues on this multi-jurisdictional trail network,” Assistant Hall County Administrator Marty Nix said.