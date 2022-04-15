The Highlands to Islands trail is about to get an upgrade in safety

To ensure greater safety and comfort for pedestrians walking along the Highlands to Islands trails, Gainesville plans to install lights every 30 feet along the Midland Greenway and the Rock Creek Trail over the next year.
Midland should all be lit by the fall, Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said, and Rock Creek Greenway, which runs from Wilshire Park to Veterans Park just outside of downtown Gainesville, would be lit around this time in 2023.
We have purchased some of the bollards already,” Mattison said. “What we are waiting on is putting the … bids out for actual installation — running all the conduit, getting the hardware and the actual wiring out there and then installing the bollards themselves. … I’m really hoping that it’s done by the time Mule Camp is on the greenway.”
The lights are about hip height and shine light 360 degrees downward.
“Not just safety, even just the perception of safety,” she said. “People feel better in lighted areas. I’m just really looking forward to that being done.”