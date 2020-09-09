Here's which Gainesville facilities are returning to normal hours

Several city of Gainesville buildings have expanded their hours, returning to the same schedules from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gainesville Administrative Building, historic Gainesville City Hall and Gainesville Community & Economic Development building, all located off Henry Ward Way, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The city’s Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway, which houses the Gainesville police and fire departments, will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Staff have measured and taped off spaces on floors to ensure visitors remain six feet apart, and facilities will be cleaned regularly.