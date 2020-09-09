Here's which Gainesville facilities are returning to normal hours

Several city of Gainesville buildings have expanded their hours, returning to the same schedules from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gainesville Administrative Building, historic Gainesville City Hall and Gainesville Community & Economic Development building, all located off Henry Ward Way, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The city’s Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway, which houses the Gainesville police and fire departments, will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Staff have measured and taped off spaces on floors to ensure visitors remain six feet apart, and facilities will be cleaned regularly.
“We are continuing to ask that those who visit us in city-owned spaces wear masks when possible, especially when interacting with our staff,” City Manager Bryan Lackey said in a statement.
Some city departments are also using signs, ropes and a take-a-number system to control customer flow and limit access to some areas.
“The situation surrounding our regular daily operations remains fluid, but we’re working to balance both the need to serve the public, as well as keep them and city staff safe during unpredictable times,” Lackey said.
The Gainesville Department of Water Resources’ internal customer service office, some Gainesville Parks and Recreation facilities and the Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center are still closed.