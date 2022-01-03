Here's what happened before Hall County's planning director abruptly resigned

Connell also declined to answer questions regarding the reason for McQuade’s potential demotion.

McQuade had been with the county’s planning department for nearly eight years, and she had served as planning director since November 2019, after a three-month stint as interim director. McQuade was paid an annual salary of $113,108 and oversaw about 30 employees.

As part of her separation agreement, McQuade will receive four months pay following her resignation. This is one more month than was agreed to in McQuade’s employment contract, according to the separation agreement, which The Times obtained in an open records request. The agreement states that McQuade may not discuss the terms of the release with anyone other than her legal counsel.

About three weeks before McQuade resigned, she apologized for posting incorrect rezoning sign notices that delayed several applications. The issue first came up at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 27 in which residents opposing a gas station application at McEver and Lights Ferry roads showed county commissioners pictures of incorrect zoning signs during a public hearing.

County Attorney Van Stephens advised commissioners to continue the public hearing at a later date, delaying a final vote because legal advertising requirements were not met.

Incorrect signs affected several other applications as well, and McQuade informed commissioners of those mistakes at their following meeting on Nov. 8.

The signs were incorrect because the county underwent HVAC renovations starting in October that caused the meeting location to change for several public hearings from the county administration building to the Gainesville Civic Center. The location change was not reflected on certain zoning sign notices, which the county is legally required to post 15 days before a public hearing.

In an email to commissioners and county administrators on Oct. 28, McQuade explained the mistake and apologized. Signs were initially posted in early September, in preparation for the planning commission to hear these applications, McQuade wrote.

“Those signs included the time, place, and purpose of the public hearing for the Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners meetings,” she wrote. “In this instance the change of the meeting location was announced Oct. 6, after the date of these particular sign-posting deadlines… Due to the changed meeting location for the BOC meeting, the applicants should have been provided a new sign with the new location; however, we failed to make that revision. … I apologize for any confusion these signs may have caused you or your constituents.”

The county held a special called meeting on Nov. 30 for many of these items after they were readvertised.

Connell previously told The Times that McQuade’s resignation was not caused by these recent incidents.

In her most recent performance review, written in January 2021, McQuade either met or exceeded expectations for all categories. One passage states, “(McQuade) is technically proficient in the area of planning and development and provides quality guidance in all areas of planning to various stakeholders in Hall County.”

The review praises her ability to effectively communicate complicated procedures to staff and the public. However, it also states “McQuade needs to consider options for more consistent communication when providing status updates and be more responsive to her superiors. …

“At times, (McQuade’s) communication to her superiors comes across as defensive and agitated, which needs to be avoided and eliminated, moving forward.”

Assistant County Administrator Marty Nix is filling in as interim planning director and Connell said in November that he did not expect to hire a new planning director until around March.



