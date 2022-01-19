Here's how much Hall County pays a private company to offset staff shortages in the planning department

A worker shortage in Hall County's planning department has caused the county to hire a private engineering company for $50,000 a month.

The county hired CPL, an architecture, engineering and planning firm based in Rochester, New York, with a local office in Suwanee, on Jan. 12 to fill four positions in the planning department on a temporary basis.



“CPL is a part of the on-call engineering firms,” Katie Crumley, a county spokesperson, wrote in an email statement. “We have used them on various engineering projects and for development review in the past.”