Here's how many documents Hall has to restore electronically after ransomware attack

Hall County court employees are working to restore access to more than a year’s worth of digital documents that are unretrievable due to the Oct. 7 cyberattack.



The courthouse sent a message last week to the Gainesville-Northeastern Bar Association alerting them that documents filed between June 2019 and October 2020 may be temporarily unavailable in the Comprehensive Justice Information System.

The Hall County clerk’s office has paper copies of the documents, and anyone needing copies can call the office at 770-531-7025.