Here are several changes, including home delivery, made to Gainesville’s alcohol ordinance

Gainesville amended its alcohol ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 2, to reflect changes in state law and help restaurants adjust in a COVID-19 business climate.



Here are some of the outcomes of Gainesville City Council’s vote:

Outside drinking can be permitted in approved outdoor patios under the condition that all outdoor activities are contained within the patio.

Outdoor patio seating permitted in the front entrances of restaurants.

Patrons would be permitted samples of alcoholic beverages on the premises of an establishment, as long as it is sold by the establishment.

Home delivery of alcoholic beverages are permitted in city limits, as long as they are in accordance with state law.

An additional license would not be required for licensed alcohol retailers to deliver alcoholic beverages.

Package stores permitted to sell growlers will be allowed to have patios and provide samples in-store.



